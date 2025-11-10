Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Designated for IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
With the news that Nugent-Hopkins was going to miss a week of action, and the Oilers needing a spot on the 23-man roster for Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), the decision to place Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. In his stead, Noah Philp will get the first crack at the second-line center role while Leon Draisaitl shifts to Connor McDavid's wing.
