Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Designated for IR

Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The Oilers do not play again until Saturday, but Nugent-Hopkins won't be eligible to return until Tuesday's game against the Sabres at the earliest. Liro Pakarinen was called up from AHL Bakersfield as a reinforcement option, though he's anything but he pales mightily in comparison to the man he replaces when it comes to offensive potential. RNH has provided 16 goals, 15 assists and seven power-play points through 46 games.