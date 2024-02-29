Nugent-Hopkins registered two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

This was his third multi-point effort in his last eight games, a span in which he has four goals and six helpers. Nugent-Hopkins continues to provide consistent offense, especially on the power play, where he's earned 20 of his 54 points on the year. The 30-year-old has added 129 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 56 outings while seeing regular top-six usage.