Nugent-Hopkins posted two assists in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins set up both of Zach Hyman's tallies in the second period as the Oilers began to erase a four-goal deficit. In recent games, Nugent-Hopkins has often been listed on the third line but functioned as the second-line center with Leon Draisaitl playing through an ankle injury. Nugent-Hopkins has seven points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and eight PIM through eight playoff outings.