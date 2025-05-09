Nugent-Hopkins logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Nugent-Hopkins helped out on goals by Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane. During his six-game point streak, Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and five assists, which accounts for all of his offense this postseason. He's added 15 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across eight playoff outings as a consistent part of the Oilers' top six.
