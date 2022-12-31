Nugent-Hopkins posted four assists (two on the power play) and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on the first two goals and added another pair of assists in the second period. This was his second four-point effort of the season, though he was overshadowed by Connor McDavid (one goal, four assists) in this contest. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 18 tallies, 27 helpers, 90 shots on net, 24 power-play points and a minus-3 rating through 37 contests. He'd likely continue to center the second line if Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) misses time beyond his absence Friday.