Nugent-Hopkins logged three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

With five points over three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury, Nugent-Hopkins has taken little time to find his form. He's earned four of those points with the man advantage. The top-six forward has six goals, 15 helpers, 13 power-play points, 28 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 19 appearances in 2025-26.