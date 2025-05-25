Nugent-Hopkins recorded three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins has racked up seven points in three games versus the Stars. He helped out on tallies by Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in this dominant victory. Nugent-Hopkins has compiled five goals, 11 assists, 31 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 14 playoff outings. He's moved around the lineup at times, but he looks to be finding stability and success back on the first line in the Western Conference Finals.