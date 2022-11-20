Nugent-Hopkins posted three assists, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on one goal in each period as the Oilers and Golden Knights battled in a close game. One of those three helpers came on the power play. In his last seven contests, Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and five helpers while logging his usual top-six minutes. The 29-year-old continues to shine this year with 20 points (eight tallies, 12 assists), 41 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 18 appearances.