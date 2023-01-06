Nugent-Hopkins logged two assists (one on the power play) and four PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Nugent-Hopkins has logged multiple assists in three of his last seven games, showing off the playmaking that makes him such a strong complement to the Oilers' other star forwards. The 29-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 29 helpers, 95 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 40 contests. He's earned 26 of his 48 points on the power play this season.