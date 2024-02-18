Nugent-Hopkins recorded a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Nugent-Hopkins had a solid week, posting three goals and two assists over three games after going empty in his first three contests out of the All-Star break. The 30-year-old set up Derek Ryan's tally Saturday. Nugent-Hopkins is enjoying another productive campaign with 49 points (17 on the power play, three shorthanded), 122 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 51 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in losing effort•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Three-point effort in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two PP points against Preds•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Helpers in four straight games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Reaches 30-assist mark•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up empty-netter•