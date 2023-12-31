Nugent-Hopkins registered a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Connor McDavid's goal in the second period. The helper was Nugent-Hopkins' 15th point over 10 appearances in December, with five of his 11 assists for the month coming on the power play. The 30-year-old remains a key part of the Oilers' offense with 33 points (11 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 33 outings this season.