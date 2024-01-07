Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on the first of Zach Hyman's three tallies in the contest. The 30-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has 19 points, including seven on the power play, over 14 games since the start of December. The forward is up to 37 points (13 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 36 appearances. He's not quite on the same level as last year when he had 104 points, but he's been reliable again in a top-six role with a little less power-play dependency for his offense.