Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Earns power-play helper
Nugent-Hopkins recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Nugent-Hopkins got the puck to Leon Draisaitl, who set up Connor McDavid to restore the Oilers' lead. December hasn't been kind to Nugent-Hopkins -- he's been limited to a goal, two helpers and six PIM in eight appearances. The 26-year-old has 19 points this season, 11 of which have come with a man advantage.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Manages assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores PPG in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Quiet night in first game back•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Set for return to lineup•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unavailable against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.