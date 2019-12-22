Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Earns power-play helper

Nugent-Hopkins recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Nugent-Hopkins got the puck to Leon Draisaitl, who set up Connor McDavid to restore the Oilers' lead. December hasn't been kind to Nugent-Hopkins -- he's been limited to a goal, two helpers and six PIM in eight appearances. The 26-year-old has 19 points this season, 11 of which have come with a man advantage.