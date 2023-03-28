Nugent-Hopkins scored and a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.
Nugent-Hopkins is up to four goals and nine assists during his eight-game point streak. He's earned multiple points in five of those contests. The 29-year-old forward crossed the 90-point mark Monday -- he has 34 tallies, 57 helpers, 47 power-play points, 181 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 74 appearances.
