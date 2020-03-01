Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Ends February with three-point game

Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins had the secondary helper on both of Leon Draisaitl's goals before tallying at even strength in the third period. It's Nugent-Hopkins' fifth multi-point effort out of 14 appearances in February -- he racked up 17 points this month. The 26-year-old forward now has 53 points (19 scores, 34 helpers), 158 shots and 33 PIM through 59 contests.