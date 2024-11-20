Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The goal was Nugent-Hopkins' second of the season, ending an 11-game goal drought. He has shown some life lately, earning four points over his last six contests, but that's not particularly encouraging given his significant role with the Oilers. Overall, the 31-year-old forward has nine points (three on the power play), 40 shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances.
