Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Ends season on fire
Nugent-Hopkins closed out the 2017-18 season by tallying 10 points in the final 10 games.
The top draft pick in 2011's draft finished 2017-18 with 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 62 games -- had he played the full 82 games, Nugent-Hopkins would have easily set a new career high in points (56 in 2014-15). The 25-year-old center missed a month and a half (ribs) and upon returning, was converted to left wing in order to play alongside Connor McDavid. Edmonton has continually been searching for the perfect linemate for McDavid, and the team may have found just the guy in Nugent-Hopkins (10 points in the final 10 games). The British Columbia native is set for another fruitful season in Oil Country in 2018-19.
