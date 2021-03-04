Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to Toronto.

Nugent-Hopkins slid a Leon Draisaitl rebound past Frederik Anderson to finally get the Oilers on the board with 6:14 left in the second period. It was Edmonton's only goal of the three-game series against the Maple Leafs, snapping the Oilers' dry spell at 154:09. For Nugent-Hopkins, it was his 10th tally in 25 games, putting him on pace for a fourth consecutive 20-goal season. He was reunited Wednesday with Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto on a line that was tremendously effective for Edmonton late last season. It will be worth monitoring whether the trio can recapture that same chemistry as long as it remains intact.