Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to Toronto.
Nugent-Hopkins slid a Leon Draisaitl rebound past Frederik Anderson to finally get the Oilers on the board with 6:14 left in the second period. It was Edmonton's only goal of the three-game series against the Maple Leafs, snapping the Oilers' dry spell at 154:09. For Nugent-Hopkins, it was his 10th tally in 25 games, putting him on pace for a fourth consecutive 20-goal season. He was reunited Wednesday with Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto on a line that was tremendously effective for Edmonton late last season. It will be worth monitoring whether the trio can recapture that same chemistry as long as it remains intact.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sends power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pops off with three points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Offers pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Notches power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Rounds up three points•