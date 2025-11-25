Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Expected to be available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Kris Knoblauch announced Tuesday that Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in Seattle, per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.
Nugent-Hopkins has missed eight consecutive games due to his undisclosed injury. The left-shot forward will remain sidelined Tuesday against the Stars, but his impending return to the lineup should provide a major spark for a struggling Oilers squad. Nugent-Hopkins has posted five goals, 11 helpers, 23 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating while averaging 18:49 of ice time over 16 appearances this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unsure about availability Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Not traveling with team•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Designated for IR•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Set for one-week absence•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Adds pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes in comeback effort•