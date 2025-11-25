Head coach Kris Knoblauch announced Tuesday that Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in Seattle, per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.

Nugent-Hopkins has missed eight consecutive games due to his undisclosed injury. The left-shot forward will remain sidelined Tuesday against the Stars, but his impending return to the lineup should provide a major spark for a struggling Oilers squad. Nugent-Hopkins has posted five goals, 11 helpers, 23 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating while averaging 18:49 of ice time over 16 appearances this season.