Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Expected to play in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is slated to be available for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers on Monday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Nugent-Hopkins was deemed a game-time call after missing practice Sunday, but he'll slot in on the top line after going through pregame line rushes. Jeff Skinner, who was expected to play if Nugent-Hopkins was unavailable, will remain a healthy scratch for Game 3. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has amassed five goals and 18 points while managing 3:27 of power-play ice time per game through 18 postseason appearances in 2025.
