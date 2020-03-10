Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Extends point streak to six games

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins has a six-game point streak, with four goals and seven helpers in that span. The 26-year-old forward is up to 61 points (22 tallies, 39 assists), 170 shots and a plus-2 rating through 64 contests. Few forwards have been better than Nugent-Hopkins lately -- patient fantasy owners have enjoyed his months-long heater.