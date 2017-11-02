Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Extends points streak to three games

Nugent-Hopkins had a goal in his side's 3-2 loss Wednesday to Pittsburgh.

Nugent-Hopkins is showing signs of getting himself going after scoring three goals in his past three games. The Oilers need to find some answers after a wasted October, and getting consistent scoring from Nugent-Hopkins would be a big step in the right direction.

