Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Facilitator on two goals
Nugent-Hopkins delivered two assists -- including a shorthanded helper -- in Sunday's 4-0 road win over the Ducks.
Nugent-Hopkins has been held without a point in 17 of 42 games this season, but he's crafted 10 multi-point outings to steady his overall offensive numbers. While the venerable winger may not be taking shifts with Connor McDavid at even strength, he's still on pace for 27 goals and 47 assists due in large part to his hockey smarts and keen awareness on the ice.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies two points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles up three points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with point-per-game pace•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Off to spectacular start•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up goal in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...