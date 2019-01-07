Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Facilitator on two goals

Nugent-Hopkins delivered two assists -- including a shorthanded helper -- in Sunday's 4-0 road win over the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins has been held without a point in 17 of 42 games this season, but he's crafted 10 multi-point outings to steady his overall offensive numbers. While the venerable winger may not be taking shifts with Connor McDavid at even strength, he's still on pace for 27 goals and 47 assists due in large part to his hockey smarts and keen awareness on the ice.