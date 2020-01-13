Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Feeling sick

Nugent-Hopkins missed Monday's practice with an illness, but he's expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

We'll see if Nugent-Hopkins participates in Tuesday's morning skate, but the team doesn't seem worried about his status for the Western Conference clash. Nugent-Hopkins is on a tear right now with six goals and five helpers over the past eight games, and the Oilers can't afford to lose him, especially if Zack Kassian is suspended.

