Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Feeling sick
Nugent-Hopkins missed Monday's practice with an illness, but he's expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
We'll see if Nugent-Hopkins participates in Tuesday's morning skate, but the team doesn't seem worried about his status for the Western Conference clash. Nugent-Hopkins is on a tear right now with six goals and five helpers over the past eight games, and the Oilers can't afford to lose him, especially if Zack Kassian is suspended.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets pair in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with 50-point season•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up McDavid's beauty goal•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Four points in crazy win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets seventh goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.