Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins' tally secured a statement win for the Oilers, who bent but didn't break in a tough road game. The 29-year-old forward has gotten on the scoresheet in four of his last five games, and he's up to eight goals, nine assists, 40 shots on net, 14 hits, a minus-1 rating and nine power-play points through 16 contests. With Evander Kane (wrist) out long-term, expect Nugent-Hopkins to be a lock for a top-six role -- he won't be needed as a third-line center while the Oilers' forward group is thin.