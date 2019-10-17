Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finally lights lamp

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The goal was the first of the season for Nugent-Hopkins, who chased Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart from the game with a beautiful toe-drag shot from the left faceoff circle to put the Oilers up 6-3. Despite the goal-scoring drought coming into the night, Nugent-Hopkins is off to a fairly productive start in 2019-20 with six points in seven games.