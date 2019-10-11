Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finally on scoresheet
Nugent-Hopkins dished out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
Nugent-Hopkins opened the season with a three-game point drought, so it was nice to see him finally mark the scoresheet. The first overall selection from the 2011 draft is still searching for his first even-strength point, though.
