Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finally on the scoresheet

Nugent-Hopkins dished out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the season with a three-game point drought, so it was nice to see him finally mark the scoresheet. The first overall selection from the 2011 draft is still searching for his first even-strength point, though.

