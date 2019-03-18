Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finds twine on power play

Nugent-Hopkins scored his 23rd goal of the season while on a man advantage in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal gives Nugent-Hopkins 59 points in 72 games, with 23 of those points coming on the power play. He does carry a minus-14 rating this season, but the career-high effort in points will likely see him top 60 for the first time in his career.