Nugent-Hopkins picked up two assists, including one while shorthanded, in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

It was Nuge's first multi-point game since Oct. 17. Like the rest of the Oilers' stars, Nugent-Hopkins has had a slow offensive start to the season. He does have points in his last two games (three assists) and five (one goal, four assists) in his last five. Keep the faith... as long as you believe last season was real. RNH's previous career-best was 69 points (2018-19).