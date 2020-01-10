Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with 50-point season

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Montreal.

The goal came on the power play. Nugent-Hopkins has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last five games. He's flirting with a 50-point pace this season, which is a long way off from his 69-point high last year. But 50 points can help.

