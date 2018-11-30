Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with point-per-game pace
Nugent-Hopkins registered a pair of assists -- including a power-play setup -- with the Oilers eking out a 3-2 home win over the Kings on Thursday.
Nugent-Hopkins indirectly factored into Jesse Puljujarvi's goal to open the scoring in the game, and then the heady vet set the table for defenseman Oskar Klefbom's game-winning tally with 2:20 remaining in the third frame. RNH has never finished out a given campaign with a point-per-game average, but this could be the year that he accomplishes that feat since he's currently operating at a pace of 0.96 PPG.
