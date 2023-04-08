Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Nugent-Hopkins' dream season continues. He has 37 goals, 66 assists and 103 points in 80 games, and he's currently riding a four-game, seven-point streak (two goals, five assists). RNH last topped 100 points with the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL in 2010-11 (31 goals, 75 assists).