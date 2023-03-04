Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

The 29-year-old was involved in the first three Oilers goals on a night when the team jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Nugent-Hopkins has four multi-point performances in the last nine games, a surge that has seen him pile up six goals and 14 points. After Friday's impressive effort, he's now recorded his first career 30-goal campaign, and his 77 points through 63 contests is already a career high.