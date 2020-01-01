Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Four points in crazy win
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added three power-play assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Nugent-Hopkins made quite the impact in the contest, helping the Oilers stake out a 6-0 lead before the Rangers' comeback effort. It could be a sign that the 26-year-old is heating up -- he has six points in his last four games. For the year, the Nuge is at 24 points (eight markers, 16 helpers) in 36 outings. He's picked up 14 points on the power play.
