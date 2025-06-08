Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins didn't practice Sunday and his status is up in the air for Monday's game with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch seemingly leaning towards him playing. Jeff Skinner took his place on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Corey Perry in practice, so he would likely be the one to draw in if he can't go. Nugent-Hopkins has eight goals and 10 assists in 18 playoff games this season.