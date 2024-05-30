Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two contests, his first multi-game dry spell since April 12-13. The 31-year-old broke out of the short slump by helping out on Evan Bouchard's first-period equalizer. Nugent-Hopkins is up to four goals, 14 assists, 21 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating as a playmaker in a top-six role.