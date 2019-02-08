Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Garners two assists

Nugent-Hopkins earned a pair of helpers versus Minnesota on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkin is riding a three-game point steak and has racked up 12 points in his previous 10 outings. The 25-year-old is logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game, which includes 3:32 with the man advantage, and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet.

More News
Our Latest Stories