Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Garners two assists
Nugent-Hopkins earned a pair of helpers versus Minnesota on Thursday.
Nugent-Hopkin is riding a three-game point steak and has racked up 12 points in his previous 10 outings. The 25-year-old is logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game, which includes 3:32 with the man advantage, and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Collects two apples•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Productive as usual•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles on two points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Facilitator on two goals•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies two points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles up three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...