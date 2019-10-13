Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gathers helper
Nugent-Hopkins generated an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Nugent-Hopkins had the lone helper on Oscar Klefbom's game-tying goal in the second period, the first of four unanswered tallies by the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins has three assists and seven shots on goal through five games.
