Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Nugent-Hopkins jarred a puck loose and fed Zach Hyman for a breakaway tally. A strong playmaker, Nugent-Hopkins had gone seven games without an assist prior to Friday. The 31-year-old is at 22 points (10 on the power play), 36 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-1 rating through 24 playoff appearances.