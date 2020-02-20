Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Generates power-play helper
Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Nugent-Hopkins set up Ethan Bear for a shot, which was tipped in by Sam Gagner. February has been kind to the Nuge, who has two goals and seven helpers in nine games this month. He's up to 45 points (15 tallies, 30 assists), 140 shots and 19 power-play points in 54 contests. He seems like a safe bet to achieve his fifth 50-point campaign in his nine-year career.
