Nugent-Hopkins recorded a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 6-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Nugent-Hopkins' marker was scored while Edmonton had the man advantage. He's up to 31 goals and 82 points in 68 contests this season, including 44 power-play points. This was Nugent-Hopkins' second straight multi-point game, giving him a goal and four points in that span.

