Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gets Edmonton on board

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on five shots in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers life when he converted a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl six minutes into the second period to pull Edmonton to within 3-1. It was his 21st goal of the season and extended his point streak to four games (three goals, six assists). Nugent-Hopkins has been one of the most productive scorers in the NHL since the start of the New Year and now boasts 59 points in 62 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories