Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gets Edmonton on board

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on five shots in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers life when he converted a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl six minutes into the second period to pull Edmonton to within 3-1. It was his 21st goal of the season and extended his point streak to four games (three goals, six assists). Nugent-Hopkins has been one of the most productive scorers in the NHL since the start of the New Year and now boasts 59 points in 62 games this season.