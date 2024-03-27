Nugent-Hopkins logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Jets.
Nugent-Hopkins extended Edmonton's lead to 3-1 early in the third period, directing a Connor McDavid feed past Connor Hellebuyck on the power play. After Winnipeg came back to tie the game 3-3, Nugent-Hopkins added a second point with an assist on Zach Hyman's game-winner in overtime. The 30-year-old Nugent-Hopkins had gone 13 games without a goal prior to Tuesday's matchup, notching seven assists in that span. While he won't come close to his career-high 104 points from last season, Nugent-Hopkins now has 17 goals and 61 points through 69 games this year.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Garners power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Provides two helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Reaches 40-assist mark•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Adds assist Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point effort in win•