Nugent-Hopkins logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins extended Edmonton's lead to 3-1 early in the third period, directing a Connor McDavid feed past Connor Hellebuyck on the power play. After Winnipeg came back to tie the game 3-3, Nugent-Hopkins added a second point with an assist on Zach Hyman's game-winner in overtime. The 30-year-old Nugent-Hopkins had gone 13 games without a goal prior to Tuesday's matchup, notching seven assists in that span. While he won't come close to his career-high 104 points from last season, Nugent-Hopkins now has 17 goals and 61 points through 69 games this year.