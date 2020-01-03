Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Goals in back-to-back games
Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Nugent-Hopkins finished a feed from Kailer Yamamoto. The duo flanked Leon Draisaitl on the second line, and given the success they had together, it may be a unit coach Dave Tippett keeps together for awhile. Nugent-Hopkins now has nine goals and 25 points through 37 appearances this season.
