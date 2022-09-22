Nugent-Hopkins (shoulder) is on the ice for Thursday's practice, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Nugent-Hopkins played through a shoulder injury during the Oilers' 2021-22 playoff run, but he's evidently made a full recovery over the offseason. He racked up 11 goals and 50 points through 63 regular-season appearances last year.
