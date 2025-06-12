Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday in Game 4 versus the Panthers.
Nugent-Hopkins was designated a game-time decision again after going through the same process ahead of Game 3. It's clear he's dealing with something, but it's not enough to keep him out of the lineup yet.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Game-time call for Thursday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Expected to play in Game 3•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Game-time decision•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues playmaking ways•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Distributes three assists•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pair of points in Game 2•