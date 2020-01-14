Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Good to go

Nugent-Hopkins (illness) will play Tuesday against Nashville, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Nugent-Hopkins missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but he was always expected to be available against the Predators. The 26-year-old will skate on the Oilers' second line and first power-play unit Tuesday.

