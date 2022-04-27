Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Nugent-Hopkins has earned two assists in four games since his last goal. The 29-year-old forward is up to 49 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 61 appearances. He's been solid as a third-line center while playing in all situations -- he's earned 23 power-play points and five more while shorthanded.