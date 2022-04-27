Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Nugent-Hopkins has earned two assists in four games since his last goal. The 29-year-old forward is up to 49 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 61 appearances. He's been solid as a third-line center while playing in all situations -- he's earned 23 power-play points and five more while shorthanded.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Produces helper Friday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores shortie in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Posts pair of power-play helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Ties game with shortie•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Goal and assist Sunday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Racks up four points in loss•